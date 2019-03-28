Report: HUD also probing Google, Twitter over ad discrimination

Along with charging Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) with Fair Housing Act violations today, the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development is examining policies at Twitter (TWTR +1.7% ) and Google (GOOG -0.4% , GOOGL -0.5% ) over the same issue, The Washington Post reports.

"They want to make sure that other companies aren’t getting away with something that one company is investigated for,” a source tells the Post.

The probe of Facebook reportedly began in late 2016, and Google and Twitter were informed late last year that they were being examined, according to the report, meaning action could be coming their way in some months.

Scrutiny of all tech platforms (with addressable advertising) as potentially enabling housing discrimination perked up last summer when Facebook faced a HUD complaint over the matter.