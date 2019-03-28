Gold futures tumble below $1,300 as dollar rises

Gold stocks trade broadly lower as Comex futures suffer their largest single-day percentage decline since August and settle below $1,300/oz. for the first time in two weeks; front-month gold -1.6% to $1,295.30.

A stronger dollar has hurt gold and U.S. Treasury yields have halted their recent slide, a negative for gold because it becomes less attractive to yield-seeking investors when yields rise.

Elsewhere in precious metals, most-active palladium futures sank 7.9% to $1,309.70/oz. for a 16% slump from last week’s all-time highs, while platinum and silver also fell ~2%.

Among major gold names: GOLD -3.1% , KGC -3.6% , AUY -2.8% , AEM -2.4% , SBGL -9.3% , AU -6.3% , GFI -5.7% , KL -5.9% .

ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, JDST, PALL, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, RING, DZZ, SGDJ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DGZ, GOAU, GDXX, GDXS, GLDW