Gold futures tumble below $1,300 as dollar rises

Gold stocks trade broadly lower as Comex futures suffer their largest single-day percentage decline since August and settle below $1,300/oz. for the first time in two weeks; front-month gold -1.6% to $1,295.30.
A stronger dollar has hurt gold and U.S. Treasury yields have halted their recent slide, a negative for gold because it becomes less attractive to yield-seeking investors when yields rise.
Elsewhere in precious metals, most-active palladium futures sank 7.9% to $1,309.70/oz. for a 16% slump from last week’s all-time highs, while platinum and silver also fell ~2%.
Among major gold names: GOLD -3.1%, KGC -3.6%, AUY -2.8%, AEM -2.4%, SBGL -9.3%, AU -6.3%, GFI -5.7%, KL -5.9%.
ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, JDST, PALL, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, RING, DZZ, SGDJ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DGZ, GOAU, GDXX, GDXS, GLDW
