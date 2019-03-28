Cheniere Energy replaces Kinder Morgan on Goldman's Conviction Buy list

Cheniere Energy (LNG -0.3% ) is upped to the Conviction Buy list with an $87 price target, raised from $84, at Goldman Sachs, which sees the stock as the best way for investors to gain exposure to the growing U.S. liquefied natural gas industry.

Cheniere’s buildout of shipping infrastructure should give it a "first mover advantage" to offer exports faster than peers, says Goldman's Michal Lapides. "Simply put, Cheniere maintains competitive advantages," including its scale, a strong operational track record, flexibility for customers and a relative low cost structure at several sites.

"While difficult to quantify, we believe a potential China-U.S. trade agreement could drive a significant amount of new contracts not in our current forecast for Cheniere," Lapides adds.