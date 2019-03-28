Ares Management, Crescent take over Savers thrift-store chain

Ares Management (ARES +0.4% ) and Crescent Capital Group take over Savers LLC, the biggest for-profit thrift-store chain in the U.S., through a restructuring agreement that cuts the chain's debt load by 40%, Bloomberg reports, citing a statement it reviewed.

Savers' out-of-court restructuring includes refinancing a $700M first-lien loan and lowering its interest costs. Existing term loan holders will get paid in full, and senior notes holders will get equity in the reorganized company.

Crescent will become Savers' majority owner, while Ares will own a "significant" minority share. Its previous private equity investors were Leonard Green & Partners and TPG.

Ares and KKR (KKR +0.1% ) are backing $590M of new debt structured as first- and second-lien loans. Also the reorganized company will have a new $60M revolving loan.

