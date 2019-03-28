Buffett says Delta stake rose above 10% by mistake

Berkshire Hathaway’s investment in Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.7% ) rose above the fund's typical 10% comfort threshold by mistake when Delta bought back its own stock and Berkshire increased its holdings, Warren Buffett tells CNBC.

“What I didn’t realize was that that purchase had taken us over 10%,” Buffett said. “I was already in territory I didn’t plan to get, so I just decided to buy a whole lot more stock.”

“The airline industry is a very, very competitive business,” said Buffett, who has been piling into airline stocks including Delta, Southwest, American and United Continental since 2016. “I don’t think it’s a suicidal business anymore, but it was for quite a while.”

On Boeing (BA), Buffett said the company has a lot of work to do quickly following the two recent fatal crashes but that the incidents won't “change the industry,” noting the overall industry-wide improvement in safety in recent years.

On the U.S. economy, "It does look like the pace of increase in the economy has slowed down. I'd call it somewhere close to noticeably, but I wouldn't go beyond that."

Buffett says a slowdown in BNSF, the railroad company owned by Berkshire, is flashing a signal of slower growth but some of the data may be distorted by seasonal factors such as weather.

