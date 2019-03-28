California governor slams PG&E board revamp effort

California's Gov. Newsom blasts PG&E's (PCG -2.5% ) plan to overhaul its board of directors, accusing the company of "prioritizing quick profits for Wall Street over public safety and reliable and affordable energy service" for Californians.

Newsom urges PG&E to reconsider picks for its board, saying he was "troubled" to learn the company plans to add "hedge fund financiers, out-of-state executives and others with little or no experience in California and utility operations."

Newsom says PG&E's board should be comprised by a majority of Californians with experience as regulators, safety experts and "clean energy leaders."