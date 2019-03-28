Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan retires

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) CEO and President Timothy J. Sloan, who has worked at the bank for 31 years, informed the board that he plans to retire from the company effective June 30, 2019 and to step down as CEO, president, board member immediately.

Sloan took over as CEO soon after the scandal over employees opening millions of bogus accounts broke in 2016. Since then, scandals have emerged in other business units as well.

Wells Fargo gains 2.6% in after-hours trading.

C. Allen Parker, who served as Wells Fargo's general counsel, will serve as interim CEO and president, effective immediately.

An external search process for a new CEO and president will begin. The board concluded that seeking someone from the outside "is the most effective way to complete transformation at Wells Fargo," said the company chair, Betsy Duke.

Sloan's "decision, and today’s announcement, reflect that commitment and his belief that a new CEO at this time will best position the Company for success," Duke said.

Conference call at 3:00 PM PT (6:00 PM ET).