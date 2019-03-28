Stocks edge higher as bond yields tick up

Stocks finished with modest gains as investors continued to weigh whether recent worries about global growth marked a blip in market sentiment or a longer-term trend.

Investors also are waiting for further clarity on a U.S.-China trade resolution, but Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, does "not see a lot more upside to the trade negotiations. I think the bulk is already priced in."

U.S. Treasury yields reversed overnight declines to settle slightly higher, with the 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.39%, lifting off its lowest levels since December 2017, and the two-year yield also picking up 2 bps to 2.23%.

The S&P 500 materials (+1%), financials (+0.8%) and industrial (+0.8%) sectors outperformed the broader market. Conversely, the utilities (-1.3%) and communication services (-0.5%) sectors were the lone groups to finish with losses.

U.S. WTI May crude oil settled -0.2% to $59.30/bbl, recouping early losses after Pres. Trump tweeted his desire for higher production from OPEC.