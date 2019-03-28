Progress Software +20% on beats, upside FY outlook

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) gains 20% on Q1 beats and a Q2 outlook that has upside revenue from $96M to $99M (consensus: $93.22M) and EPS from $0.55 to $0.57 (consensus: $0.57).

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue from $422M to $428M (consensus: $383.42M) and EPS of $2.46 to $2.52 (consensus: $2.37).

Acquisition: Progress announces acquiring network management company Ipswitch for $225M in cash. Progress expects the buy to contribute significantly to non-GAAP revenue, profitability, and cash flow in FY19. Deal is expected to close in April.

