FDA's Gottlieb proposes higher standard for future opioid approvals

In testimony before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee about the FDA's 2020 budget request, Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. emphasized the importance of a relatively paltry additional $55M to continue the agency's work combating the opioid crisis.

Initiatives include a requirement that certain opioid drug makers offer unit-of-use packaging for immediate-release painkillers for one or two-day use, making it more convenient for prescribing doctors and reducing over-prescribing.

More importantly, though, he proposed a higher approval standard for new opioids under which new applications must demonstrate a benefit over existing opioids such as how it addresses pain or how it would help reduce diversion and abuse or why it has a better safety profile.

Draft guidance is being prepared.

