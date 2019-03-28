RH scales back year guidance; shares slump 17%

RH (NYSE:RH) sinks 17% in after-hours trading it trims its FY2019 guidance due to "market volatility and negative trends in high-end housing," moves to cut unprofitable and non-strategic businesses, and other actions to improve profitability.

Sees FY 2019 net revenue of $2.585B-$2.635B; consensus estimate of $2.75B; had seen $2.72B-$2.82B range.

Trims FY2019 adjusted operating margin guidance to 12.7%-13.3% from 13.0%-14.0%.

Sees FY2019 adjusted EPS of $8.41-$9.08; consensus estimate of $9.98.

Plans to open 5 new galleries in H2 FY2019; delays opening of New York Guesthouse to spring of 2020 due to continued construction in the area.

Reiterates long-term targets.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

