RBC backs off Comcast, Charter citing subscriber growth

RBC Capital Markets has downgraded the country's two dominant cable service providers, pointing to downside risk from subscriber estimates (in broadband as well as the recently declining video), and pressure on sentiment throughout the year.

It's backed off to Sector Perform from Outperform ratings on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR).

CMCSA is down 1.2% after hours, while CHTR is off 0.8% .

RBC cut its Comcast target to $42 from $45, implying 3.9% upside, and trimmed its Charter target to $375 from $500, implying 6.3% upside.