Eagle Materials +6% after Sachem fund reports 8.9% active stake

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) +6% after-hours as Sachem Head Capital Management discloses an 8.9% active stake in the company and says it intends to engage in discussions with EXP's management and board "on issues that may relate to the business."

Sachem says it believes EXP is undervalued but wants the company to consider divesting its frac sand business, which it says has depressed the stock price in recent years.

Sachem also thinks EXP could return capital to shareholders through a share buyback, as it has relatively little debt.