Reports: States consider suit to block T-Mobile's Sprint acquisition

More than a dozen states are considering a lawsuit to block the proposed $26.5B merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), even if the federal government gives its approval, Bloomberg reports.

New York and California are in the forefront of the group, said to be concerned about the effect on prices after a deal that would result in three major U.S. wireless carriers.

While the two companies have about a 30% market share combined nationally, the share is significantly higher in some states.

It's uncommon for states to move on their own against U.S. approval in a case like this, but the states have hired economists for their case, including Cal-Berkeley's Carl Shapiro (who testified in the U.S. attempt to block AT&T's takeover of Time Warner).

TMUS closed down 4.3% today, while S finished down 6.1% .

