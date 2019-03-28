Enbridge Line 5 tunnel work halted after Michigan AG's legal opinion

Michigan Gov. Whitmer halts work on Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Line 5 oil pipeline tunnel replacement beneath lakes Huron and Michigan following a legal opinion issued by the state attorney general.

The AG said the law that created the authority to approve the Line 5 tunnel agreement with the state was unconstitutional "because its provisions go beyond the scope of what was disclosed in its title."

Legislation to establish a panel that would oversee the project was rushed to enactment in December just before the end of former Gov. Snyder's term, and Whitmer asked the AG to examine the law's constitutionality after taking office in January.

The tunnel would house a four-mile section of Line 5, which carries oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wis., and Sarnia, Ontario.