Reed's +4% after narrowing operating loss

Reed's (NYSEMKT:REED) reports core brand gross sales were up 10% in Q4, driven by a 33% gain for the Virgil brand.

Gross profit rose 29% Y/Y to $2.9M to rep 28% of sales vs. 21% a year ago.

The company narrowed its operating loss to $2.1M from $6.1M last year.

Management update: "We anticipate accelerated growth for the Reed’s brand and forecast 20% to 30% growth of our core brands during 2019. We generated a nearly 1,000 basis point increase in our gross margins during 2018 and anticipate further improvement as 2019 progresses as we capture scale efficiencies in cans and the elimination of idle plant costs as we have exited our Los Angeles production facility. As a result of our very successful recent follow-on offering, where we raised $16.2 million of gross proceeds, we are well capitalized to support our growth initiatives."

REED +4.25% AH.

