Port of Corpus Christi OKs 50-year lease for Carlyle oil export terminal

Commissioners with the Port of Corpus Christi Authority approve a 50-year lease for Carlyle group's (NASDAQ:CG) Lone Star Ports to develop a crude oil export terminal capable of supporting Very Large Crude Carriers that can carry up to 1M barrels of crude oil in a single shipment.

Lone Star Ports is expected to pay more than $2B over the life of the lease, Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge tells the Houston Chronicle.

Because a fully-loaded VLCC requires 75 ft. of water, Carlyle is providing $400M to further deepen the Corpus Christi ship channel to 75 ft. along a three-mile stretch from the mouth of the channel to Harbor Island.

