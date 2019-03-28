Freeport LNG Texas export plant moves closer to entering service

The Freeport liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas moves closer to entering service after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved its request to introduce hazardous fluids to start the liquefaction flare pilot system, a key step in the process for LNG terminals as they prepare for service.

The first train at Freeport is expected to enter commercial service in Q3, according to McDermott (NYSE:MDR), which is building the plant, and Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB), which is building a pipe to connect the plant to the interstate gas system.

Each train at Freeport will have the capacity to produce 5M mt/year of LNG, or ~700M cf/day of natural gas.