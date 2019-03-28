Chicken Soup for the Soul jumps on Crackle deal

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) is up 13.6% after hours following news that it's buying a majority of Sony's (NYSE:SNE) stake in Crackle.

The two companies will establish a streaming joint venture, Crackle Plus, that is expected to include CSSE's six ad-supported video on demand networks (including Popcornflix, Truli, Frightpix and Espanolflix) as well as subscription VOD site Pivotshare.

That venture would have a combined audience of 10M monthly active users, along with 38,500 hours of programming.

CSSE would own a majority interest in the JV, while Sony will get 4M five-year warrants to buy CSSE stock.