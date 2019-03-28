First lawsuit filed in Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia

A lawsuit against Boeing (NYSE:BA) was filed in U.S. federal court today, apparently the first suit over the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash that killed 157 people.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Rwandan citizen Jackson Musoni and alleges that Boeing defectively designed the plane's automated flight control system.

The suit filed in the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago follows several filed there on behalf of relatives of passengers killed in the crash of a 737 MAX last October operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air.