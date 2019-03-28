Fiat Chrysler to cut 1,500 jobs at Ontario minivan plant

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) says it will eliminate a third shift at its Windsor, Ontario, assembly plant where it builds minivans, impacting 1,500 jobs.

FCAU says the elimination of the shift, which will take effect Sept. 30, was caused by slowing global demand; earlier this week, FCAU said it was shuttering the Windsor plant and another plant in Brampton for two weeks in April due to softening sales.

FCAU sold 270K Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans in the U.S. last year but the company’s U.S. minivan sales have fallen by ~25% so far this year.