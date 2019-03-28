Magellan Health nears board deal with Starboard Value - Reuters

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) is near an agreement with Starboard Value to expand the size of its board by several seats, including at least one representative from the hedge fund, Reuters reports.

Starboard, which owns a 9.9% stake in MGLN, said last month that it wanted to place six directors on the board and sent a letter to shareholders arguing that management should be weighing various options including a sale.

The hedge fund said MGLN has underperformed peers because of operational missteps and poor capital allocation.