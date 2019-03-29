Last-ditch bid: A 'blind' Brexit vote

It's now been two full years to the day since the U.K. asked the EU for a divorce, but questions still linger to how Brexit will end.

In a last-ditch bid, Theresa May has asked the House of Commons for a "blind" Brexit vote for today - meaning MPs will have the ability to approve her Withdrawal Agreement without the Political Declaration that sets out terms for a future trade deal with the EU.

Boris Johnson is meanwhile holding meetings across the Conservative Party, preparing to launch his bid to become prime minister.

Sterling -0.2% to $1.3017.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP