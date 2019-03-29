Equities gain as trade talks progress

Stocks across the globe are finishing the first quarter on a strong note, with China closing up 3.2% , Europe ahead by 0.5% at midday and U.S. futures pointing to gains of 0.3% at the open.

"We had a very productive working dinner last night," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said as he left his hotel to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for a second day of trade talks.

Bond yields are also continuing to move higher after a prolonged slide on worries about the global economic outlook.

Oil is up 0.8 % at $59.77/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1293/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.4%.

