Stock market's best quarter in decade... what's next?

The S&P 500's 12.3% gain so far for the first quarter is its best quarterly gain in nearly a decade and its best start to the year since 1998.

The quarter certainly benefited from an oversold bounce back, after the fourth quarter's heavy 14% slump, but analysts still see a positive period ahead.

While there could be some bumps in Q2 as the market struggles with earnings growth and a slower economy, positive U.S. China trade relations and investing sentiment could propel stocks higher.