ASSA ABLOY acquires spence doors in Australia

ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) has acquired Spence Doors for an undisclosed term.

"Spence Doors is an excellent addition to the Asia Pacific Division and complements our existing door opening solutions offering for our customers. The acquisition provides potential to accelerate our growth utilising their comprehensive footprint around Australia," says Anders Maltesen, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Division Asia Pacific.

Sales for FY2019 are expected to reach about AUD67M and the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.