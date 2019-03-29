Chi-Med launches late-stage trial of surufatinib for BTC in China

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) has initiated a registration-enabling Phase IIb/III study comparing surufatinib (HMPL-012 or sulfatinib) with capecitabine in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (“BTC”) whose disease progressed on first-line chemotherapy. The first patient was dosed on March 22 in China.

The primary endpoint of the study is overall survival (OS).

This study complements a Phase Ib/II proof-of-concept study of surufatinib in China in BTC as well as a Phase Ib study in the US enrolling patients with BTC and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.