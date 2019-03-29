ASLAN Pharma completes first part of SAD study for ASLAN004

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) has completed the first part of the single ascending dose (SAD) study testing ASLAN004 in healthy volunteers.

ASLAN004 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1), blocking signalling of two pro-inflammatory cytokines, IL-4 and IL-13, which are central to triggering symptoms of atopic dermatitis, such as redness and itching of the skin.

The study demonstrated that ASLAN004 was safe and well tolerated. There were no adverse events that led to discontinuations.

ASLAN plans to initiate a multiple ascending dose study in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis patients in H2.