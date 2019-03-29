New Age Beverages +5% after earnings

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) announces revenue growth of 24% for Q4 and an increase in pro-forma revenue to close to $300M.

Gross profit was 23% of sales during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was -$4.5M. The EBITDA loss is attributed to inventory impacts and the increased costs associated with the Morinda acquisition in December.

For the full year, gross profit fell to 18% of sales vs. 24% a year ago after operating expenses rose. EBITDA for the full year was -$10.9M.

CEO update: "New Age expects to generate more than $320 million in net revenue and greater than $15 million in EBITDA in 2019, as we expand to national distribution on our brands in the US, and take advantage of a number of global growth opportunities that we can now execute through the newly acquired global footprint."

Shares of NBEV are up 5.37% in AH trading to $5.49.

