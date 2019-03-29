Resonant updates on new license agreements

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) announces that it signed two new license agreements with an existing Tier 1 filter customer.

The company says the new license agreements include a design for a high-performance filter using TC-SAW that will compete with current higher cost BAW solutions and a single package multi-band duplexer to address non-carrier aggregation cases with China handset vendors.

''These two new license agreements, for designs of high-performance SAW filters targeted to compete with current, more expensive BAW solutions and to address the sizeable China mobile handset market, demonstrate the power and flexibility our customers find using our ISN platform," notes Resonant CEO George Holmes.

Source: Press Release