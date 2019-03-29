Nio plays defense against Chinese EV rivals

NIO (NYSE:NIO) has handcuffed the eight investment banks that worked on its IPO by making them sign year-long non-compete clauses, sources tell Reuters.

The rare move precludes Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS from raising public or private funds for Nio rivals for 12 months.

Xpeng Motors, WM Motor and Byton are three of the Chinese EV companies said to be on the restricted list of Nio rivals.