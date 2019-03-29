Gilead and Galapagos up premarket on positive filgotinib data

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and collaboration partner Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are up 14% and 2% , respectively, premarket on light volume on the heels of successful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, FINCH 3, evaluating JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in adults with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of patients treated with filgotinib + methotrexate (MTX) achieving ACR20 (20% improvement in RA symptoms) at week 24 compared to MTX alone.

Specifically, 81.0% of patients receiving 200 mg of filgotinib + MTX, 80.2% of those receiving 100 mg of filgotinib + MTX and 78.1% of those receiving 200 mg of filgotinib alone achieved ACR20 compared to 71.4% of those receiving MTX alone. The separations in the two filgotinib + MTX arms were statistically significant, but the filgotinib monotherapy arm was not.

The proportions of patients in the three arms achieving ACR70 (70% improvement in RA symptoms) were 43.8%, 40.1% and 40.0%, respectively, compared to 26.0% for MTX alone. All were statistically significant.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future scientific conference.