Magellan Health inks deal with Starboard

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) has entered into an agreement with Starboard Value LP, which owns ~9.8% of the Company’s common stock.

Under the terms of the agreement, four new independent directors will join the Magellan Health Board of Directors effective immediately:

Peter Feld, Managing Member and Head of Research of Starboard; Leslie Norwalk, Strategic Counsel to Epstein Becker Green and former Acting Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS); Guy Sansone, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal; and Steven Shulman, former Chairman and CEO of Magellan Health.

The four new independent directors will be included in the Company’s slate of directors standing for election at the 2019 Annual Meeting.