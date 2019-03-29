Comp down 8.5% for Sears Hometown and Outlet

Sears Hometown and Outlet (NASDAQ:SHOS) reports comparable-store sales fell 8.5% in Q4.
Comp for Hometown dropped 13% while Outlet rose 0.2%.
Segment sales: Hometown:$188.89M (-30.7%); Outlet sales: $109.65M (-11.1%).
SearsHometown.com sales were up 25.5% Y/Y.
Gross margin rate up 60 bps to 19.7%, primarily due to higher margin on merchandise sales in both segments.
SG&A expense rate grew 110 bps to 26.5%.
Merchandise inventories slipped 17.5% to $277.29M.
Store count -223 Y/Y to 677.
