Comp down 8.5% for Sears Hometown and Outlet

Sears Hometown and Outlet (NASDAQ:SHOS) reports comparable-store sales fell 8.5% in Q4.

Comp for Hometown dropped 13% while Outlet rose 0.2%.

Segment sales: Hometown:$188.89M (-30.7%); Outlet sales: $109.65M (-11.1%).

SearsHometown.com sales were up 25.5% Y/Y.

Gross margin rate up 60 bps to 19.7%, primarily due to higher margin on merchandise sales in both segments.

SG&A expense rate grew 110 bps to 26.5%.

Merchandise inventories slipped 17.5% to $277.29M.

Store count -223 Y/Y to 677.

