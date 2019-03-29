H&M soars after profit beat

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY) soars after the retailer topped profit expectations for FQ1 with a mark of 1.04B Swedish crowns ($112M) vs. 708M Swedish crowns anticipated.

Gross margin improved 60 bps to 50.0% of sales during the quarter.

"Our ongoing transformation work has contributed to stronger collections with increased full-price sales, lower markdowns and increased market shares," states H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson on the quarter.

Shares of H&M are up 12.60% in Stockholm trading.

