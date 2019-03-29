BlackBerry +6.6% on Q4 profit, licensing strength

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) gains 6.6% on Q4 beats with a net profit of $0.08 per share versus the $0.06 loss last year..Software and Services revenue totaled $248M (+14% Y/Y).

Guidance will come on the earnings call that starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Software and Services revenue breakdown: Enterprise, $94M (consensus: $104.4M); Blackberry Tech Solutions, $55M (consensus: $55.7M); Licensing, IP & Other, $99M (consensus: $78.6M).

Cash flow from operations totaled $20M with FCF at $18M.

BB ended the quarter with $1B in cash and equivalents.

