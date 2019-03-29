Align Tech settles patent disputes with Straumann

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has agreed to settle all patent disputes with Straumann Group in the U.S., UK and Brazil, including those related to Straumann subsidiary ClearCorrect.

Under the terms of the settlement, Straumann will pay Align $35M.

The parties have also inked a non-binding letter of intent for a five-year global development and distribution deal under which Straumann will distribute 5,000 iTero Element scanners integrated into the Straumann/Dental Wings CARES/DWOS workflow. This device would offer users access to the Straumann CARES digital workflow, Straumann’s CoDiagnostix guided implant surgery and ClearCorrect, in addition to the Invisalign workflow.

The companies are mulling offering existing iTero users access to Straumann's prosthetic and surgical planning workflows.

If the companies elect not to enter into the development and distribution agreement within 90 days of the Settlement Agreement's effective date, then Straumann will pay Align an additional $16M.

Other terms remain confidential.