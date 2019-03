Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETF funds

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.1256. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.41%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.1275. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) - $0.1771. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.84%.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) - $0.2146. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) - $0.2841. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.72%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) - $0.3417. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.48%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) - $0.1493. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.37%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) - $0.3209. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.73%.

Payable Apr 04; for shareholders of record Apr 02; ex-div Apr 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Mar 27.