Junk bonds YTD index returns gain across all ratings

U.S. junk bonds across all ratings notched in their best YTD index returns since 2013 as cash flowed into retail funds.
U.S. high-yield returns YTD are 7.04%, with BBs returns of 7.03% beating Bs and CCCs.
Single-Bs, with a YTD return of 6.99% beat CCCs' return of 6.83%.
Leveraged loans, by comparison, trailed junk bonds with YTD returns of 3.88%.
U.S. high yield funds took in $590M this week, the third straight positive week; CCCs had best returns since 2012.
Q1 marks slowest junk issuance since 2016, with March volume at $20.3B, slowest March since 2009.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK
