BAML bullish on Mexican airports stocks

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterates a Buy rating on the Mexican airport sector on what it sees as attractive valuation.

The firm notes the airport stocks trade one standard deviation below their respective 4-year historical average multiples. "We think valuation discounts should narrow as we expect MX airports to deliver single-digit YoY traffic growth and double-digit EBITDA YoY growth driven by the airports’ operating leverage," reads the BAML notes.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) are all tagged with Buy ratings.