Filgotinib worth as much as $6/share to Gilead - Leerink

Leerink's Geoffrey Porges likes the upside of arthritis med filgotinib for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), projecting a $5 - 6/share potential bump in value. He says the JAK1 inhibitor has an 80% (unclear how he arrived at this specific figure) chance of reaching $3.7B in peak sales (how far in the future is also unclear) considering its "best in class" efficacy.

Shares are up 2% premarket on light volume.

