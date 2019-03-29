Brookfield Property REIT buyback oversubscribed

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPR) will accept for purchase about 56.3% of shares of its class A stock tendered at the purchase price of $20.30 per share under its substantial issuer bid.

A total of 8.29M shares of class A stock were tendered at $20.30 per share, exceeding the the offer to purchase up to $95M of the shares.

Based on the final count, 4,679,802 shares of Class A Stock will be be accepted for purchase, representing ~4.54% of Brookfield Property REIT's issued and outstanding shares of class A stock.

Previously: Brookfield Property starts buyback offers (Feb. 11)