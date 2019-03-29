Rio Tinto issues force majuere on some iron ore contracts

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) announces force majeure on iron ore shipments to some buyers due to damage caused by the recent cyclone to some of its operations in Western Australia.

Rio says it is assessing damage caused to its Cape Lambert A shipping terminal, which has a capacity of more than 85M mt/year.

Rail and shipping operations at Rio's other export hubs, Port of Dampier and the Cape Lambert B, have resumed and are ramping up, the company says.

"Overall iron ore demand is weak, but this latest news could be a headache for end users who are already affected by reduced supply of Robe Valley products from a fire at Cape Lambert earlier in the year," a Chinese end user tells S&P Global Platts.