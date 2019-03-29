CarMax +4% after comfortable profit beat

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) trades higher after topping profit estimates with its Q4 report.

Used unit sales in comparable stores increased 2.8% in Q4. The retailer says the comparable store sales performance primarily reflected improved conversion, partially offset by lower store traffic.

Total used unit sales were up 5.6% during the quarter. Total wholesale vehicle unit sales rose 3.7%.

CarMax management says it's pleased with the response to the omni-channel roll-out in Atlanta and notes the company is on track to have the experience available to the majority of our customers by the end of FY20.

Looking ahead, CarMax plans to open 13 stores in FY20 and a similar number in FY21. Capital expenditure spending is anticipated to rise to $350M in FY20 from $305M in FY19.

KMX +4.35% premarket to $66.45 vs. a 52-week trading range of $55.24 to $81.67.

