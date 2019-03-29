JPMorgan reels in estimates on Tesla

JPMorgan lowers its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $215 from $230 on concerns over Q1 delivery delays in Europe and China.

"Our estimate of 1Q Model 3 deliveries declines to 50,000 from 55,000 prior (and vs. current consensus of 54,590, as per the company), total deliveries go to 70,500 from 75,500 prior (vs. consensus 74,930), and adjusted EPS to $0.38 from $0.94 prior. Full-year 2019 goes to $4.25 from $4.50 and 2020 to $6.75 from $7.00." updates the JP analyst team.

The firm already had an Underweight rating on Tesla.