Analysts reset on RH after soft guidance

Deutsche Bank drop RH (NYSE:RH) to a Hold rating from Buy following the retailer's soft earnings report and guidance update.

"While we continue to believe in the long-term prospects for RH and acknowledge that it is one of the few retailers growing sales, margins, profit dollars and earnings, we think the market volatility means now is not the time to continue to own the stock," warns DB.

"Estimates are coming down as RH’s high-end, highly discretionary product falls victim to signs of a slowing economy and stock market gyrations and weakness in high-end housing trends. In this environment, sales and profit trends have become increasingly difficult to predict for RH."

Also in the mix, Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers its price target on RH to a Street-low mark of $85.

Shares of RH are down 14.75% in premarket trading to $112.50.

