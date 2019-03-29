Vanguard to limit China bond additions to funds

Mutual fund giant Vanguard Group will make limited additions of Chinese domestic bonds to its portfolios rather than include a benchmark index for global debt, Bloomberg reports.

Vanguard, which uses Bloomberg Barclays indexes for its funds, says it's important to take "a measured approach to the inclusion of China onshore bonds."

Starting next month, Bloomberg Barclays starts a phased inclusion of Chinese local-currency bonds into its Global Aggregate index.

Vanguard plans a 0.2%-0.5% allocation to Chinese bonds for its global and international fixed-income index portfolios, while Bloomberg Barclays plans to increase the China weighting to about 6%, in even monthly increments, from April 2019 to November 2020.

“There remain constraints to full inclusion related to market structure concerns in hedging and efficient portfolio management techniques," Vanguard said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.

ETFs: BNDX, BNDW