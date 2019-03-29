European advisory group backs expanded use of Sanofi's Mozobil

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending an expanded use for Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Mozobil (plerixafor injection), currently approved in the EU to enhance mobilisation of haematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in adult patients with lymphoma or multiple myeloma whose cells mobilize poorly.

The new indication is to enhance mobilisation of hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in children with lymphoma or solid malignant tumours; either pre-emptively, when circulating stem cell count on the predicted day of collection after adequate mobilization with G-CSF (with or without chemotherapy) is expected to be insufficient regarding the desired hematopoietic stem cell yield, or who previously failed to collect sufficient hematopoietic stem cells.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.