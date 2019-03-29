Hudbay OKs $122M for Rosemont early works program

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) approves a $122M early works program at its proposed Rosemont copper project in Arizona and says it will start a process of adding a new minority joint venture partner.

By proceeding with early works and financing activities in parallel, HBM expects to seek board approval to start Rosemont construction by the end of 2019, which would enable first production by year-end 2022.

HBM expects Rosemont to produce 127K mt/year copper at a cash cost of $1.14/lb., net of by-product credits, over the first 10 years of operations.

The U.S. Forest Service approved HBM's mine plan of operations for the project last week.