Axovant presents clinical updates from AXO-AAV-GM2 and AXO-Lenti-PD studies

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) announces additional data and plans for the AXO-AAV-GM2 and AXO-Lenti-PD programs, which will be highlighted at the Company’s R&D day.

AXO-AAV-GM2 for Tay-Sachs disease: Axovant reported reduction of ~25% in GM2 ganglioside from baseline in the cerebral spinal fluid (CSF). A detailed discussion of these findings will be presented at R&D day. Interim data from additional patients is expected H2.

AXO-Lenti-PD for Parkinson’s disease: Axovant’s previously reported interim results from the first cohort of the SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 study of AXO-Lenti-PD in Parkinson’s disease patients demonstrated that the product was generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported at the low dose (4.2 x 106 TU).

Axovant plans to proceed to the second cohort of the SUNRISE-PD study, at a higher dose of 1.4 x 107 TU, with the first subject expected to be dosed in Q2.